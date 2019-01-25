Streetscape plans changed to address parking problems

Proposed changes to the centre of Bamburgh have now been altered following further consultation with the public.

Following the initial public consultation in May last year, there was an outcry from concerned residents that the scheme was a step too far and would change the character of the village.

There was particular concern about the removal of the ‘triangle’ at the end of the village green which some claim is the ancient core around which the village was built.

The pubs and shops on Front Street were also concerned about access by articulated wagons for their deliveries.

Another consultation event was held last March where half the respondents were in favour, half against. The responses to the county council’s online form were overwhelmingly against.

Given the lack of clear support within the local community and the estimated £200,000 cost, the streetscape plan has been replaced by a double yellow line scheme to alleviate parking problems, which was one of the main concerns from the consultation. The modern traffic signs will also be replaced with ones more in keeping with the village.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson said: “It’s been difficult for some of the members of the streetscape planning group to have the plans changed at the final hurdle. But we are retaining the most popular aspects of the scheme and I am confident we are carrying out the wishes of the village.”