Strategy to develop apprentices is up for a prestigious award

Northumberland County Council is a shortlisted finalist for the Regional Employer of the Year in the National Apprenticeship Awards 2018.

More than 2,000 apprentices have been appointed across the county council, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust and council-maintained schools.

The council has a strategy to invest in attracting talent and has committed £1million per annum for three years to support wages. The programme has a great success rate, at least 20% above national rates and with 91% of apprentices progressing to higher-level apprenticeships or full employment in the council.

The authority is one of five employers in the North East to be shortlisted and success in the regional awards will see the council go forward to the Nationals. Regional winners will be announced next Tuesday.