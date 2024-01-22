Two people were taken to hospital this morning after two cars hit a fallen tree in Cramlington during Storm Isha.

Northumbria Police was called to the A1172 Station Road roundabout just before 7am and the road has been closed since.

North East Ambulance Service also responded to the crash, and took two people to Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle.

The two vehicles hit the tree in separate incidents.

The road was closed after the crashes early this morning. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 6.55am today, Monday, police were alerted to a collision on the A1172 Station Road roundabout, near to the junction with A1068 Fisher Lane in Cramlington.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene where it was reported two cars had separately collided with a tree that had fallen on the road.

“The road is currently closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to find an alternative route where possible.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to a road traffic collision this morning, 22 January, at 7am on A1172 Station Road roundabout, near to the junction with A1068 Fisher Lane in Cramlington.