Store gives surplus food to good causes

An Alnwick store is donating its surplus food to local good causes.

St Paul’s School in Alnwick and Hadston House Community Centre, which provides meals on wheels for vulnerable people, will benefit from donations from Aldi on South Road.

It is one of three Aldi stores in Northumberland which are part of a trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly.

So far, Aldi has paired up a total of six stores in the North East with local good causes that are now collecting surplus food up to five days every week.

Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, chilled products such as yoghurt and milk, and baked goods.

The trial will continue until spring and, if successful, will be rolled out across all of Aldi’s stores.

Charities looking to partner up with an Aldi store can email aldi@neighbourly.com