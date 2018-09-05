Still time to comment on National Park plan

There is still time to comment on a Northumberland National Park Authority consultation, giving people and businesses the chance to have their say on how the Park should develop over the next 20 years.

Following an extensive consultation exercise which took place last year, with people who live, work and visit the Park, the Authority has prepared a draft Local Plan of Preferred Options, which outlines detailed planning policies to help manage future development within the National Park.

Glen Sanderson, chairman of the Authority, said: “It is the responsibility of the Authority to set the policies which control the future of development within one of the finest landscapes in England.

“We have a specific responsibility to maintain a balance between the need for new development in the Park, which will help to maintain thriving communities in our uplands, with the need to protect the natural, historical and built environment of this special place.

“To do this effectively, it is vital for us to have a Local Plan in place that will ensure all future investment and development meets agreed objectives for the benefit of our communities and the landscape.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their valuable input so far, your comments have been instrumental in helping us to identify a range of key planning and policy matters, including the provision of affordable housing, community services and job creation.

“This stage of the process is a key time for people to get involved. We want to know what you think of our draft policies before a final version of the plan is submitted to the Government for examination next year.”

The Authority has held various public consultation drop-in events over the last few weeks and the final one is being staged at Bardon Mill Village Hall, Hexham, on Tuesday, from 4pm to 7pm.

The consultation material can be viewed at www.nnp.org.uk/localplanconsulta tion, which also lists the venues which have hard copies available. You can also email localplan@nnpa.org.uk

The consultation period runs until Monday, September 24.