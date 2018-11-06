Steve carves out a school sculpture

Rabbits, birds and fish have taken up residence at a north Northumberland school.

They are the work of Steve, The Bearded Chainsaw Carver, who has created an impressive table and benches for Branton Community Primary School.

Steve was awarded an Arts Council grant to fund several community and charity carvings.

He wanted to do a carving for Branton and came up with his amazing design after looking at the school and Forest School and talking to staff and pupils.

Steve’s design includes many aspects of the wildlife that can be seen around the school and in the local environment.

The Scott family donated the wood for the carving.

Robert Scott, from A&J Scott of Wooperton, went along with his son Alfred, who attends the nursery, to meet Steve and Dean Jackson, the director of education for Northumberland, who was visiting the school.

Headteacher Zoe Ryan said: “Mr Jackson was very impressed by the amazing carving and as a school we are both thrilled and honoured to have been given it.

“We encompass the Forest School ethos in all that we do learning outside regularly and never being put off by the elements!”