Stepping out to raise vital money for HospiceCare

The second staging of the Wooler Common Ramble raised nearly £2,000 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Forty walkers took part in the eight mile walk last month.

Organiser Karen Balmbro said: “The final total from our amazing fund-raisers was £1,944 – a totally fantastic figure. I cannot thank everyone enough for all their efforts before and on the day.

“The weather was hot, but we were prepared, and the children taking part were amazing – so full of energy and were in the front of the group most of the way around.”

At the end of the walk, participants enjoyed a well-deserved buffet and received a HospiceCare goody bag, with medal included.

The money raised at the event will help the hospice provide 80 hours of specialist care to people. HospiceCare North Northumberland has day-therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick.

The charity provides care and support for around 360 families each year and its Hospice at Home service helps to provide short-term respite for patients and their families, together with expert end-of-life care at home.

The hospice relies on donations and charity events to bring in the majority of its income. For more information, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk