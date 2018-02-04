Stay and Play success

As part of Whittingham CofE Primary School’s work with families, its Early Years class runs a Stay and Play session every half-term.

The sessions are open to families who have babies, toddlers or young children and are based on the theme that the children in the Early Years class are learning about.

The theme last week was What’s in your basket? and will be followed up by a class visit to Sainsbury’s in Alnwick. Headteacher Belinda Athey said: “We had more parents and carers than ever before and the children loved it.”