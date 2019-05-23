STATION: Embarrassing for the town

I was in Alnwick Bus Station and the new lights have been vandalised, yet again.

There were wires hanging, which is very dangerous. The place is in such a mess. Someone needs to take action.

Security cameras were installed, but this still continues to happen.

Alnwick is a tourist destination, but looking like this it is a total embarrassment for the town.

I have lived in Alnwick all my life. As I was growing up I never saw anything more disgusting as the bus station in the last few years, which is a shame.

