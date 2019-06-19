Narrowgate, Alnwick

The trial follows public consultation in November when the overwhelming choice of residents was for a pedestrianisation scheme.

Alnwick Town Council clerk Bill Batey, speaking at its June meeting, said: “The latest information from Northumberland County Council is that the trial pedestrianisation scheme for Narrowgate is scheduled to start mid-to-late July. I understand that means not before the 17th.”

Alnwick Chamber of Trade has approached the town council about putting bunting up in the area, utilising the existing wires across Bondgate Within and Narrowgate.

“Once the pedestrianisation does occur, some of the Chamber members want to look at what can be done creatively in Narrowgate,” explained Mr Batey. “The town council has the bunting and is happy for that to be used but there will be a cost associated with putting it up.”

Members agreed to allocate up to £1,000 towards these costs although efforts will be made to keep the figure as low as possible.

“We will try to get it done for next to nothing if we can but, worst case scenario, we would have to pay for a cherry picker and give a donation to the Christmas lights team to put it up,” said the clerk.

Coun Robbie Moore said: “I am a big fan of the bunting. A lot of people have commented on how Morpeth looks with its bunting. I think it creates a nicer, friendlier environment. I think it would be a good thing for the trial period.”

Coun Martin Harrington said if the trial becomes permanent a town meeting should be held to put together a formal design plan.

“I have supported this from day one but if this becomes a permanent fixture we should have a meeting on how to design that area in a formal way so you have a central canopy which could make a lovely feature. In London, I’ve seen different coloured umbrellas across the street. You could make it really great.”