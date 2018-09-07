Stargazing from the comfort of your bed

Fancy taking an outdoor bath in the stunning Northumberland countryside? Or lying in bed with a ceiling of stars?

Then Huts in the Hills could be for you.

Three new luxury hideaways have just opened in the Northumberland National Park and they’re already proving a big hit with tourists.

The shepherds’ huts have been two years in the planning by Nicola and Jamie Wood at their 2,800-acre Prendwick Farm, near Whittingham.

They were built by Northumberland Shepherds Huts from solid reclaimed oak with hand-forged wheels and sheep’s wool insulation.

The huts feature wood-burning stoves, flushing toilets and solar technology to provide constant hot water for the showers, along with an outdoor fire pit for alfresco dining.

The Cheviot, which sleeps two adults and two children, boasts a stargazing window above the king-size bed, to make the most of the official dark-skies status.

Hedgehope has an antique French bath on the outside terrace to take in the views of the Northumberland countryside.

The third, Dunmore, is the most traditional hut, which overlooks the farm’s flock of rare breed Swiss Valais Blacknose sheep.

Prendwick Farm is a traditional working hill farm, producing pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle and a commercial flock of Suffolk-cross sheep.

For more details, visit www.hutsinthehills.co.uk