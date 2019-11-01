Starbucks set to be first business to open on new Alnwick retail park

Starbucks in Alnwick.

The coffee chain expects to open its unit on the newly-constructed Willowburn Retail Park later this month.

The unit is currently at the fitting out stage but already looks well on the way to completion.

Although the official opening date has not yet been revealed, a company spokesperson confirmed: “The new Starbucks store in Alnwick is opening in November.”

An image showing how the new M&S Foodhall at the Willowburn Retail Park in Alnwick will look.

The Northumbrian Food Hall, the local produce venture of Alnwick-based Turnbull’s the butcher, is aiming to open in the first week of December.

Marks & Spencer has not yet revealed when its new food hall will open. It is also at the fitting out stage.

Site owner and developer Northumberland Estates has previously revealed it expects the retail park to be open before Christmas.

It is in negotiations with several other potential retail tenants including a well-known outdoor clothing brand and a popular footwear retailer, as well as other household names.

Planning permission for the retail park, on the southern outskirts of the town near Duchess’s Community High School, was granted by county councillors in June 2018. It is also situated close to the Sainbury’s, Argos, Homebase and Pets at Home stores.