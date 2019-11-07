Starbucks becomes first outlet to open on new Alnwick retail park

The new Starbucks store in Alnwick.

The store, operated by Starbucks licensee 23.5 Degrees, opened today and will create 20 new jobs for the local area.

To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held at 3.45pm which will be attended by the Duchess of Northumberland, Mayor Lynda Wearn and Chamber of Trade chairman Lisa Aynsley.

The Starbucks store team will be handing out free reusable cups for the first 50 customers and treat a friend vouchers for a free handcrafted beverage.

There will be coffee samplings held throughout the day, and customers are invited to sample food and drinks from the menu.

The Alnwick store is also proud to announce HospiceCare North Northumberland as its charity partner. Representatives from the charity will be at the official opening and there will be an opportunity to donate.

Victoria Madison, store manager, said: “We are very excited to join the Alnwick community and look forward to meeting and serving customers.

“We are proud to support HospiceCare North Northumberland, which is a charity close to our hearts and is the main provider of free palliative care in North Northumberland.”

The new Drive Thru is open from 6am until 9pm, Monday through Saturday, and from 8am until 6pm on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the retail park, the Northumbrian Food Hall, the local produce venture of Alnwick-based Turnbull’s the butcher, is aiming to open in the first week of December.

Marks & Spencer has not yet revealed when its new food hall will open.

Site owner and developer Northumberland Estates is in negotiations with several other potential retail tenants including a well-known outdoor clothing brand and a popular footwear retailer, as well as other household names.

Planning permission for the retail park, on the southern outskirts of the town close to the Sainsbury’s, Argos, Homebase and Pets at Home stores, was granted in June 2018.