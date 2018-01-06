Star Peter Andre praises Northumberland slimming consultants

Two Slimming World consultants from Northumberland were congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Lorna Daniels and Karen Fenwick, from Berwick, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented and co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards.

Lorna, who runs a Slimming World group at Lindisfarne School, Alnwick, every Thursday, said Peter’s presence at the awards was special.

Reflecting on 2017, she said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my members. Throughout 2017, they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight.”

Karen, who runs a Slimming World group at John Willie Sams Community Centre, Dudley, every Monday, added: “I truly believe that joining a Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight, learn new habits and improve their lifestyle.”

Peter Andre described Slimming World and people like Lorna and Karen as ‘very special’.

To find out more about Slimming World, call Lorna on 07907 870759.