News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Staffordshire bull terrier seized by Northumbria Police after five-year-old boy attacked in Ashington

A five-year-old boy remains in hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Ashington on Sunday.
By Craig Buchan
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 14:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called to Maple Street sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm.

The hurt child was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by the North East Ambulance Service, and has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northumbria Police seized the dog involved in the attack, which is thought to be a Staffordhsire bull terrier, in agreement with its owner.

The incident took place on Maple Street in Ashington. (Photo by Google)The incident took place on Maple Street in Ashington. (Photo by Google)
The incident took place on Maple Street in Ashington. (Photo by Google)
Most Popular

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report that a dog had injured a child in the Maple Street area of Ashington.

“A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he currently remains for treatment. His injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

“Officers attended the scene where, in agreement with the owner, the dog in question was seized by police in order to protect the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be a Staffordshire bull terrier breed.

“Police remain in the area to offer reassurance and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on Maple Street, Ashington, yesterday (22 October) shortly after 4pm.

“We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported the patient to RVI hospital."