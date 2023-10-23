Staffordshire bull terrier seized by Northumbria Police after five-year-old boy attacked in Ashington
Emergency services were called to Maple Street sometime between 4pm and 4.30pm.
The hurt child was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle by the North East Ambulance Service, and has suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Northumbria Police seized the dog involved in the attack, which is thought to be a Staffordhsire bull terrier, in agreement with its owner.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday), police received a report that a dog had injured a child in the Maple Street area of Ashington.
“A five-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he currently remains for treatment. His injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
“Officers attended the scene where, in agreement with the owner, the dog in question was seized by police in order to protect the public.
“While further assessment will be carried out, officers believe the dog to be a Staffordshire bull terrier breed.
“Police remain in the area to offer reassurance and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
A North East Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on Maple Street, Ashington, yesterday (22 October) shortly after 4pm.
“We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported the patient to RVI hospital."