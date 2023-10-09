Staff and volunteers at Manor Walks and Northumberlandia praised for Northumbria in Bloom successes
Manor Walks shopping centre and Northumberlandia were both announced as winners last month.
The shopping centre received a silver gilt award for the beautiful and environmentally friendly landscapes it has created.
Centre manager Nick Lambert said: "The silver gilt award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and creativity displayed by the Manor Walks team.
"We have strived to create an environment that promotes sustainability, environmental responsibility, and a sense of pride in our shopping centre.
“This recognition from Northumbria in Bloom encourages us to continue enhancing our efforts and pursuing even higher standards in the future."
Meanwhile the 100ft high ‘Lady of the North’ land sculpture won gold in the tourist and visitor attractions category after being nominated by Adam Harvey, Cramlington Town Council’s Deputy Town Clerk.
Adam said: “It was not a hard decision to enter Northumberlandia into the Northumbria in Bloom competition.
“It is a stunning place and a great example of art and nature in perfect harmony. It is a place Cramlington can be really proud of.”
Northumberlandia Estates Officer Peter Ernst said: “What a great award for the efforts of all staff and volunteers involved with the upkeep and running of the site.
“As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, this award is a great incentive for us all to keep giving 110% to ensure the site looks its best and the 100,000 visitors each year leave at the end of the day having had a wonderful time.”