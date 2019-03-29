St Cuthbert’s Day is marked on Holy Island

St Cuthbert’s Day was celebrated on Holy Island last Wednesday.

Lowick schoolchildren joined their Holy Island classmates for a service with islanders on the beach near Jenny Nells’ Well, looking out over St Cuthbert’s Island.

Mary Fleeson, artist for the Lindisfarne Scriptorium, draws the cross. 'Picture by Jane Coltman

They heard the story of St Cuthbert’s early life, took part in prayers and sang before making the pilgrimage along the beach to see a St Cuthbert’s cross which had been drawn on the sand by Mary Fleeson, artist for the Lindisfarne Scriptorium.

Pupils then placed pebbles and shells on the cross, learnt more about St Cuthbert then walked to the lifeboat house. Refreshments were then enjoyed in St Mary’s Church.

The service was led by Rev Canon Dr Sarah Hills, vicar of St Mary’s, and Rev Rachel Poolman, minister of St Cuthbert’s Centre.

St Cuthbert, one of England’s greatest saints, was consecrated Bishop of Lindisfarne in AD685. Cuthbert retired to his hermitage on the Inner Farne, where he died on March 20, 687.

Children and villagers walk past St Cuthbert's Island. Picture by Jane Coltman