The Ray Wind Farm, operated by European energy company Vattenfall, sits on the Ray Estate near Kirkwhelpington.

For every year of its working life, Vattenfall has pledged to donate money to the rural communities that fall within its catchment area. Since 2018, the Fund has donated more than £250,000 per year and will be in place until at least 2043.

The £20,000 grant is making an invaluable contribution to red squirrel conservation and will be used to fund crucial work in the Ray Wind Fund area, which includes part of the Harwood and Raylees red squirrel strongholds which are in desperate need of protection.

A red squirrel.

Now, a red squirrel ranger will be able to carry out practical conservation work and collect valuable red squirrel data as well as work with landowners and local community groups.

Three additional local community engagement events can now be delivered and will include training and educational sessions to help equip volunteers with the skills and knowledge to protect the iconic animal.

In addition, RSNE will liaise with local landowners and managers on red squirrel conservation in the area and provide advice and assistance with woodland management where required.

David Burn, chairman of Ray Wind Funds said: “We hope with the grant awarded the valuable work of Red Squirrels Northern England can continue in the red squirrel strongholds within our area.

Red squirrel.

“The conservation of our natural environment and the species that live within it were a priority amongst local people in a recent survey undertaken.

“We are hopeful this funding will help to protect an endangered species, collaborate with landowners and teach our local volunteers about the red squirrels and how to protect them.”

The RSNE project was launched in 2011 following a series of Government agency reviews which discovered the need for urgent implementation of monitoring, recording and management methods to conserve red squirrels in the north of England.

