The incident happened at Corby’s Crag, between Alnwick and Rothbury, on Thursday afternoon.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNMRT) and North East Ambulance Service were called out around 3.30pm.

NNMRT posted on social media: “A climber was bouldering on the small crag above the main wall at Corby’s Crag when he came off.

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) at Corby's Crag. Picture: NNPMRT

"As he fell he landed on his spotter, who stepped back and landed awkwardly. While the climber was uninjured, his friend sustained a lower leg injury.”

Ambulance crew stabilised the injury, then the mountain rescue team undertook ‘a short and slightly awkward stretcher carry’ back to the road.

"We wish the injured party well for a full and swift recovery,” added NNPMRT.

Spotting is a technique used in climbing, especially in bouldering, where the climbers are close to the ground and ropes are not normally used.