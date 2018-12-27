Spine Road closed after collision between coach and pedestrian

The Spine Road is closed following a collison between a coach and a pedestrian.

The A189, northbound at the Bebside junction, Blyth, is not expected to reopen until 10pm at the earliest.

The road was closed both north and southbound after the accident, which happened just after 5pm, causing huge tailbacks.

Northumbria Police tweeted at 7pm: 'The A189 Spine Road, Northbound at the Bebside junction remains closed following the collision earlier this evening and is not expected to reopen until 10pm at the earliest. Please use an alternative route until the incident is concluded'.