Speed surveys requested in Northumberland coastal village

King Street in Seahouses.

Local county councillor Guy Renner-Thompson has asked Northumberland County Council for surveys to be conducted on King Street, St Aidans and on the B1340 approach to the village from the west.

North Sunderland Parish Council agreed at its meeting on Monday night to make the same request.

Chairman Geoffrey Stewart called for King Street, the southern approach to the village, to be turned into a 20mph zone.

“We need to do something to reduce speeding on King Street,” he said. “I would like it to be 20mph from the golf club.”

Last month, deputy chairman David Shiel said the street was ‘like a race track’.

Coun Renner-Thompson said the suggestion could be made in the council’s requests for inclusion in the Local Transport Plan but he felt it was unlikely to succeed.

“That’s something used more around schools,” he explained. “The speed survey will tell us exactly what speed they are going.”

Concerns have also been raised about speeding on James Street.

Neighbouring Bamburgh had a week-long speed survey carried out in several parts of the village during the last week of August.

It found traffic was consistently speeding within the 30mph zone at Radcliffe Road, Links Road South and Links Road (Plantation), with speeds of around 50mph recorded in the early morning and late at night.