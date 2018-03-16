Specialised dementia nurse to be appointed

HospiceCare North Northumberland is in the process of recruiting an Admiral Nurse to provide end-of-life/specialist palliative care to people living with a diagnosis of dementia.

Admiral Nurses are specialist dementia nurses who work with and support families and carers of people with dementia, helping to develop skills to improve communication and maintain relationships.

Sue Gilbertson, HospiceCare clinical manager, said: “The Admiral Nurse will be appointed initially for a two-year period.

“During that time the Admiral Nurse will be working in partnership with Dementia UK through practice development, clinical supervision and continuing professional development, to maintain excellent standards and specialist skills in dementia care, as well as being an integral member of our hospice team providing palliative and end-of-life care.

“This Admiral Nurse’s role will involve continuing the further development of the hospice’s dementia and end-of-life programme, a project which is currently being delivered into care homes across north Northumberland.

“We are absolutely delighted that we are now able to have an Admiral Nurse as part of our clinical team – the very first in north Northumberland.”

Julie Allen, business development officer at Dementia UK, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with HospiceCare North Northumberland. The new Admiral Nurse will be supported in enhancing end-of-life care to families affected by dementia.”

HospiceCare is dedicated to providing care and support to adults, carers and families, whose lives are affected by cancer and other life-limiting illnesses.

The charity – which has day-therapy centres in Alnwick and Berwick – receives just 7.5 per cent of funding from the NHS and needs to raise the rest through donations and events.

For more details, visit www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk

○ HospiceCare is in need of more volunteers at its Berwick shop on Violet Terrace. If you are interested, contact Joyce Fairbairn by calling 01668 281114 or emailing jfairbairn@hospicecare-nn.org.uk