Spa in the running for prestigious award

A north Northumberland spa is in the running for a prestigious award.

Finalists for The English Hair &Beauty Awards Chapter 2 have been announced after nominations have come pouring in from across the country.

Sarah Hindhaugh, at The Secret Spa in Shilbottle, has been shortlisted in the Spa of the Year North East 2018 category.

The Secret Spa will find out if it will be named the winner at the black-tie awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, March 25, in Manchester.

An excited Sarah said: “We had no idea that we had been nominated as the process is put out to social-media users who nominate their favourite place to go.

“We have been nominated without any knowledge of this.”

The awards aspire to recognise and celebrate those in the hair and beauty industry who make us look and feel our best and often go above and beyond to do so.

The English Hair & Beauty Awards have been running successfully for the past five years and have continued to grow and have become the industry’s leading awards ceremony.

Details of finalists in all 28 award categories are at tinyurl.com/y8wgl37x