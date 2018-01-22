Spa hotel retains its top honour for service

A country hotel has once again achieved the highest recognition available.

Doxford Hall Hotel and Spa, located between Alnwick and Seahouses, has again been granted four Red Stars by the AA for its attention to detail and service.

It is one of 65 hotels in the UK – and the only one in Northumberland – to achieve the status, which recognises establishments who consistently show the highest levels of excellence, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “We’re thrilled – as the only hotel in Northumberland to achieve this accolade, it continues to raise the bar for food providers in Northumberland.”

Doxford Hall, a 37-bedroom Georgian mansion, has a two AA Rosette restaurant and other accolades, including North East Small Hotel of the Year and four gold stars for the quality of its staff, accommodation and public areas.

Hotel owner Robert Parker said: “The outstanding achievement of receiving the four Red Stars and maintaining the exceptional standards for which the hotel is renowned would not be possible without the hard work of every member of staff.”

“They work together to deliver the highest of standards and service.

“The high ratio of staff to guests means we can realise this result by offering the very finest standard of service, accommodation food and drink.”

Doxford Hall also features conference and banqueting space for up to 300 delegates.

In addition, there are wonderful gardens, the largest yew tree maze in Europe and a luxurious spa.

For further information about Doxford Hall visit www.doxfordhall.co.uk