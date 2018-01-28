Songwriter pens touching track

A singer-songwriter from Amble has released his latest song – a touching piece about remembering loved ones.

Brian English has penned the track, Life After, which has been produced by Adam Dixon.

The video, made by Andrew Bryson Photography, was filmed at The Angel of the North.

Brian said: “This is a song I wrote about remembering loved ones. It’s a deep song but carries hope and belief.

“We filmed it at The Angel of the North as I find it very symbolic.”

The video, which has more than 1,150 views, can be seen on Brian’s Facebook page.

Last year, Brian released the track Amble Town, which praised The Friendliest Port’s community spirit.

He has also written the NUFC Song, which is a tribute to Geordies’ everlasting loyalty.