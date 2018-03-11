Some positive news for Yoshi who is on the road to recovery

A poorly pooch, who contracted a serious illness and was in danger of losing his sight, is on the mend.

Last week, the Gazette reported on SHAK dog Yoshi, who was suffering from uveitis, which can affect vision and lead to glaucoma, which can cause blindness.

The stricken dog was on a course of antibiotics and the charity launched a fund-raising appeal to help pay for his on-going treatment. The total currently stands at £105.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “We received some hopeful news at Yoshi’s latest appointment with his ophthalmologist. The antibiotics and eye drops have helped him massively and his eye is now slowly returning back to its original colour and he is his happy old self.

“It’s a possibility that Yoshi has been one of the lucky ones and his uveitis has not developed further into a secondary condition, which is great news. We will continue to monitor Yoshi for the time being and keep on top of his medication, but so far things are looking positive.

“We would all just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated funds in order to help Yoshi on his road to recovery. But, with his medication ongoing, we really do need for you to keep supporting him.”

Make a donation via PayPal (state Yoshi on payment) or send a cheque to SHAK.