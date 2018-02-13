Solution to connect rural properties to superfast broadband

EE, part of BT Group, has unveiled a new 4G home broadband solution which could connect around 4,600 homes across Northumberland to superfast speeds.

The service will provide customers with superfast broadband speeds at home using EE’s 4G network. Customer trials in the Northern Fells area of Cumbria have delivered speeds of more than 100Mbps.

EE’s new 4G home broadband, which combines the 4GEE Home Router with a powerful external antenna and professional installation service, has been designed specifically as an alternative for those in rural communities that have yet to be connected with traditional fixed-line broadband access – or where customers can only receive slower fixed broadband speeds.

EE’s 4G network which currently extends to 90 per cent of the UK’s landmass (equal to more than 99.6 per cent of homes). It predicts that there are 580,000 UK homes with slow or no fixed line access which could benefit from the solution – with EE continuing to roll out 4G on the way to its ambition to extend 4G to 95 per cent geographic coverage.

Max Taylor, managing director of marketing at EE, said: “As our network continues to expand into some of the most remote parts of the UK, we’ve seen the amazing impact that 4G connectivity can have on rural communities.

“Our newest 4G home broadband router and antenna takes this one step further, ensuring thousands of families in rural areas across the UK could enjoy the benefits of superfast broadband inside their home for the very first time – whether video-calling the grandparents or streaming their favourite TV series.”

Available now, customers can sign up to a 4GEE Home pay monthly plan with introductory packages from £35 to £60, which include the 4GEE Home Router. Customers can add on the antenna and arrange professional installation at a convenient time for a one-off payment of £100.

For more information, visit www.ee.co.uk/broadband