Society prepares to host its annual quiz

With a range of prizes for the best teams, the annual Glendale Agricultural Society (GAS) quiz is one of the key events in its winter calendar.

This year, the quiz will be held at the Tankerville Arms, Wooler, on Thursday, February 22. Tickets are £8, with a pie and pea supper served prior to the quiz at 7pm.

This annual event is always extremely well-supported, with up to 20 teams of four people, all competing to be the best – and sometimes the worst – in the annual contest, under the guidance of quiz master Ronald Barber.

Rachael Tait, secretary of the Glendale Agricultural Society, said: “The quiz is open to both members and non-members of GAS, and everyone can be sure of a really fun and entertaining evening.”

Contact 01668 283868 or info@glendaleshow.com