Social workers complete first year

Social workers in Northumberland have been awarded certificates to mark their first year in the job.

Ten newly-qualified social workers, employed in children’s services, have successfully completed their AYSE – Assessed and Supported Year in Employment.

The ASYE programme is designed to help newly-qualified social workers to consolidate their degree learning by developing their skills and knowledge, and strengthening their professional confidence in an employment environment.

It also means there is a national consistency to what a social worker should know and be able to do by the end of their first year in employment.

Coun Wayne Daley, the county council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for children’s services, said: “It’s great to see our social workers reaching this milestone in their new careers.”

He added: “Social-care cases vary greatly in their complexity; some can be very demanding with detailed investigations, legal work and challenging situations that would be unsuitable for someone to take on at the beginning of their ASYE.

“Our newly-qualified social workers are well supported by experienced members of the team and have carefully selected caseloads so they are taking on cases appropriate to their experience.

“We value their work and have found that supporting them in their early professional development makes them far more confident in their decision making and much more able to cope with the frontline challenges ahead.”

Cath McEvoy, executive director of children’s services at Northumberland County Council, said: “In subsequent months of training, it is vital for newly-qualified social workers to have the opportunity to expand their knowledge base and experience by co-working cases with more experienced social workers. The ASYE Programme provides a forum to test newly-qualified social workers ability and resilience to manage complexity in a safe environment.”