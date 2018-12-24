So you know photography?

It’s Christmas Quiz time so here are 12 questions to test your photographic knowledge. The answers are below.

1. What links Fibonacci, the hour before sunset, the hour after sunrise and Chrysotype?

2. ISO 200, f/5.6, 1/125, = ISO 800, f/11, 1/?

3. Capa, Seymour, Rodger, Adams, Vandivert, Vandivert, Eisner. Which is the odd one out?

4. Who is missing from that list?

5. Which photographic song title had to include a ™ symbol?

6. How many shades of grey are there in 8-bit digital photography, including black and white?

7. Who was famously photographed by whom on December 8, 1980?

8. Approximately, how many photos were taken last year?

9. The f/number = the — divided by the — —.

10. What is bokeh?

11. What’s special about the view from an upstairs window in Burgundy?

12. In what year was the first digital photograph produced?

The challenge words this week are Happiness and Celebration. Merry Christmas.

• This is my 50th article so here’s a chance for one person to win a two-hour photoshoot training session with me. Just answer this brain teaser.

I have 12 boxes, each containing a camera. All cameras are identical except one, which is slightly heavier. I have a set of seesaw balance scales where I can compare the weights of varying numbers of boxes. How few goes will it take me to guarantee identifying the box with the heaviest camera?

Send your answer with your name, email address and contact number to Northumberland Camera Club competition, 32 Bondgate Without, Alnwick, NE66 1PN by Friday, January 4, 2019. We will never pass on your details without your consent, but will notify Ivor Rackham of the winner’s details.

Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply. JPIMedia accepts no responsibility for Royal Mail delays or losses. This competition is open only to over-18s.

Answers: 1 Gold; 2 1/125; 3 Ansel Adams. The others were all founders of Magnum Photos; 4 Cartier-Bresson; 5 Kodachrome ™ by Paul Simon; 6 256, including zero; 7 John Lennon by Annie Leibovitz on the day he was murdered; 8 1.2 trillion; 9 the focal length divided by the aperture diameter; 10 the out of focus pinpoints of light. (If you said out of focus area, no points!); 11 the scene of the first photographic print by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in 1826; 12. 1957 – it was a scan of a print. In 1975 Steven Sasson of Kodak created the first digital camera.