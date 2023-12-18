Cramlington-based dog charity, Dogs First have benefited from a partnership with The Snowy Owl pub and restaurant.

Over the course of the year, Kirsty Dodds and the team at the Snowy Owl have been running a monthly dog walk at Northumberlandia, raising funds for local charity, Dogs First, with the Dogs First team walking with dogs that are looking for new homes.

The Snowy Owl provide the bacon butties and refreshments after the walks, and have organised extra prizes at Halloween and Christmas for fancy dress. Selling Christmas baubles and so much more their commitment, to supporting the animals in the care of the charity, has been fantastic.

Some of the Dogs First team of volunteers - Andrew, Pauline, Leo, Jo and Pat plus 7 Dogs First dogs – popped in to the Snowy Owl to receive a fabulous cheque for £1,050, which is what they’ve raised this year.