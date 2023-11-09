Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A magical retelling of the classic Brothers Grimm fairytale, Snow White will premiere in Hexham and is on at the Queen’s Hall Arts Centre and Alnwick Playhouse throughout December.

Adapted by accomplished children’s playwright Nick Lane and directed by Alnwick Playhouse Artistic Director Damian Cruden, Snow Whiteis the classic story of a beautiful princess, jealous stepmother, magic mirror, one poisoned apple and eight dwarves. Yes, eight dwarves.

Plus a talking dog, a nasty frog and an exploding chicken in a production promising magic, mayhem, ridiculous rhymes, silly songs and more little beards than you can shake a stick at.

Actor Harry Brierley returns to Alnwick where he first performed on stage aged 16. Picture: Jane Coltman Photography

The cast includes Harry Brierley who grew up in Alnwick and returns to the theatre he first performed at aged 16.

Harry played Ratty in Alnwick Playhouse’s The Wind in the Willows which was also performed at the Alnwick Garden and his acting credits include Romeo in Sunderland Shakespeare Festival’s Romeo and Juliet and Miss Magic at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Natasha Biggs will play Snow White. A graduate of the prestigious E15 Acting School, she is also the founder of Banana School Collective, an international theatre collective based in London.

Alnwick Playhouse artistic director Damien Cruden said: “I'm delighted to be working with Harry again, his Ratty in The Wind in The Willows was a joy. I've not worked with Natasha before but she has a wicked sense of humour, and our brilliant cast of two will bring a whole host of characters to life. We are all looking forward to a great time in rehearsals and a fantastic show for all the families in Hexham and Alnwick.”

Snow White is at Queen's Hall Hexham and Alnwick Playhouse this Christmas

The creative team includes director Damian Cruden and composer and musical director Tristan Parkes.

The production will be sustainably staged on a simple set which allows the show to be on at both venues simultaneously.

Snow White is suitable for children aged 4+ and is at the Queen’s Hall in Hexham from December 9-31. For more information or to book tickets visit www.queenshall.co.uk or call 01434 652 477.