Snow warnings for Northumberland extended to Thursday

Warnings of heavy snow and high winds have been issued for Northumberland this week.

The Met Office has placed a yellow alert for snow, ice and heavy winds starting tonight and continuing until Thursday.

Met Office yellow weather warning for Wednesday.

Heavy, squally showers have turned to sleet, hail and snow for many areas of Scotland today, then parts of Northern Ireland and the far north of England are set to be hit tonight (Monday).

The chief forecaster says: '2-6 cm of snow may fall in places, especially on higher ground above 100-200m. A slushy cover of 1 or cm seems more likely at lower levels and closer to the western coasts, some areas seeing very little or no snow. Some drifting may occur on cross-Pennine routes in the strong to gale winds.'

The Met Office predicts snow showers will continue through tomorrow (Tuesday) into night, although perhaps more of sleet and hail near the coasts. Over the hills, snow will drift in the strong to gale force winds. The warning has been updated to increase the amounts of snow and impacts.

Travel delays on roads are possible, as are public transport cancellations. There is a chance of power cuts, while services such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

Met Office yellow weather warning for snow in north Northumberland and wind over the whole area for Thursday.

The alert extends to between 6pm on Wednesday and 9am on Thursday for north Northumberland. Snow showers are expected during Wednesday evening before a spell of more persistent and possibly heavy snow develops in places during Wednesday night, with strong winds expected. Any persistent snow is most likely to clear east before dawn on Thursday but further snow showers are likely to follow.