Snow shot makes it two in a row for Anita

Spring might be on its way but the snow’s still with us as far as your favourite photos are concerned.

A lovely view of Bamburgh beach covered in snow, by Anita McDonald, is top of our pic parade today.

Sunrise near Chatton by Tony Robson.

It’s the second week running that Anita has been top of the shots.

Every day at facebook.com/nlandgazette, we share your images of the county under the banner, View of Northumberland.

Then each week in the Gazette, we feature the four which attracted the most likes the previous week.

Anita’s snowy shot got 363 likes.

Tony Robson sunrise at Dunstanburgh Castle.

In second place was another chilly weather picture. Tony Robson’s photo of sunrise near Chatton after a hard frost had 327 likes.

Third spot went to Brian Eastham Snr, with a waterfall at Warkworth, liked 285 times.

Another Tony Robson sunrise took fourth place, this time featuring Dunstanburgh Castle, which had 213 likes.

