Snow place like home in Alnwick, as prankster Garry gives his brother-in-law a frosty reception

When cool prankster Garry Jeffries heard that his brother-in-law was spending the night away from his home in snow-hit Alnwick, he seized the chance to give him a frosty reception and get his own back.

In the latest in a series of tit-for-tat practical jokes, Garry, also from Alnwick, enlisted the help of his two sons, Alfie and Jack, to build a giant snowman blocking Lee Swordy's door, while he was away last night (Saturday).

The snowman blocking Lee Swordy's house.

He had decided Lee's previous trick, writing on his face in permanent marker when he'd fallen asleep after a few pints, was 'snow' laughing matter, so started digging around for a way to get back at him. The recent wintry showers gave him the chance of a snow joke.

The prank war has lasted well over a year, after Garry put a fake scratch on Lee's brand new white car.

"He fell for it completely," said Garry. "Then he covered my car in Post-it notes and also covered me with the permanent marker. So when he went away for the night with his wife yesterday, I thought it was the perfect opportunity. Alfie and Jack had a great time helping me.

"I've waited a long time to get him back and I don't think that will be the last of it. I'm actually a bit worried now. But I did leave a shovel for when he got home!"

Snow way in!

So, did Lee and his wife Victoria have a meltdown when they saw the snow mountain on their return home to the new Swordy Park, near the Duchess's High School, today (Sunday), or were they chilled out about the prank?

Luckily, Garry wasn't given the cold shoulder.

"Lee took it in good jest, after an hour of digging," said Garry, who appropriately lives in Howling Lane and has had the last laugh, for now!

Lee digs out his front door.