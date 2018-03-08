Snow closure fails to halt book celebrations at one county school

One north Northumberland school didn’t let closure due to the snow stop it from marking World Book Day last week.

Whittingham C of E Primary School thought of a novel way to ensure the pupils still enjoyed the event.

Thropton Village First School children and staff celebrating a delayed World Book Day with the theme of David Walliams characters.

Children were asked to read their favourite book in the snow or an unusual place, wearing their World Book Day costume if they had one so it wouldn’t go to waste.

Headteacher Belinda Athey started it off by dressing up as the giraffe from Roald Dahl’s Giraffe, The Pelly and Me and reading the book in her snowy back garden. This was shared on the school’s Twitter and Facebook pages, causing great excitement when it was liked by Roald Dahl HQ.

Throughout the day, the school’s efforts received more likes from the author of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, Michael Rosen, the Worst Witch Twitter Page and author Nick Sharratt, to name but a few.

Elsewhere, Thropton Village First School celebrated a delayed World Book Day earlier this week, with the theme of David Walliams characters.

Whittingham headteacher Belinda Athey as the giraffe from Roald Dahl's The Giraffe, The Pelly and Me.

And Whitehouse Farm Centre, near Morpeth, has rescheduled its World Book Day event for next Saturday and Sunday, March 17 and 18, with a packed schedule of activities and half-price entry for everyone who goes to the farm in full costume.

Whittingham's Oscar as The Boy in the Dress, by David Walliams.

Whittingham C of E Primary School didn't let a school closure getting in the way of celebrating World Book Day.

Imogen, from Whittingham CofE Primary, reading Julia Donaldson's The Princess and the Wizard.