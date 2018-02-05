Snow and ice warning issued for Northumberland

The Met Office has released a yellow warning for snow and ice affecting a swathe of the country, including Northumberland, from tonight through to tomorrow afternoon.

The warning, which applies from 8pm on Monday until 3pm on Tuesday, reads: 'A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

'Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. As rain, sleet and snow clears Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight Monday, ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.'

The chief forecaster's assessment adds: 'Snow is likely to be confined to hills above 100 metres over Northern Ireland, but to low levels elsewhere. Away from coasts, 1-3 cm of snow is possible with up to 5 cm above 200 metres.

'As skies clear from the west early on Tuesday morning, ice is likely to develop across western Scotland and Northern Ireland. This warning has been updated to extend the southern boundary further south across parts of Wales for snow, and further north over Orkney to cater for the ice risk following clearance of rain or sleet here on Monday morning. The start time has also been brought forward to 8pm.'

What does a yellow warning mean?

Severe weather is possible over the next few days and could affect you. Yellow means that you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities. The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation and yellow means keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of your plans in the next few days.