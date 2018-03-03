Snow alerts for Northumberland – live updates on traffic and travel (Day Five)

The tail of the Beast from the East is still wagging, with plenty of snow on roads and rail line set to disrupt your travel plans. It’s SATURDAY, MARCH 3, day five of the icy blast from Siberia.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather alerts and news right here. And if you want to see how the events of the last few days have unfolded, visit our previous blogs: Day Four and Days One to Three.

11.30am: The road from Berwick to Allerdean/Etal is blocked and even rescue vehicles have been getting stuck. Tractors were getting through yesterday (Friday), but the road is now completely impassable.

11.15am: The A69, which links the A1 at Newcastle to the M6 in the west, via Hexham, is open, but weather conditions are still quite hazardous. Advice is to allow plenty of time and make sure you are well prepared, is the advice from the Highways Agency.

10.48am: The Holy Island Coastguard team have said the causeway to the island and the road down to it from Beal remain blocked with snow. They say: “The snow is as high as the hedges in some places. If you have any problems or require assistance, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

10.30am: A reminder that Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC) and CrossCountry are not running any trains between Newcastle and Edinburgh today. For travel updates in relation to the VTEC services that are running today, click here

9.25am: Although the A1 is now open between Alnwick and Berwick, Northumbria Police has tweeted that the A697 southbound between the Rothbury turn off and Morpeth is down to one lane due to snow drifts.

The tweet continues: ‘We are working on getting the area cleared and back to two lanes, but expect delays. Please drive with care and only if essential.’

8.27am: The A1 is now open!! Message from Highways England: ‘#Northumberland Our crews have worked hard to clear the #A1 in both directions, between the junctions of the #A1068 near #Alnwick and the #Scottish border following severe weather. The road is now fully open. Have a safe onward journey.’

8.25am: But wait! The Newbiggin Parkrun is ON!

8.20am: The sporting calendar will be decimated this weekend. But if your game is on, let us know. Tweet us at @alnwickgazette. Despite their best efforts to get their match against Northern on, Alnwick Rugby Club have called it a day, tweeting: ‘Unfortunately due to advice from Highways and safety concerns for those travelling from @NorthernFC the game has been postponed. A massive thank you to everyone who had been involved in rallying people up for the pitch clear tomorrow and everyone who was planning on coming down!’

7am: Highways England confirmed the A1 is still shut.

6am: The A1 is still closed between Alnwick and Berwick. Highways England says work has continued throughout the night to clear the road but cannot say when it might reopen, the weather remains quite severe. Its teams are still using the impressive Zaugg Rolba snow blower to clear the way and they are working as quickly and safely as possible to re-open the carriageway. High winds are causing continuing drifts, delaying the process.

2am: The Environment Agency has issued a new flood alert for the Northumberland coast today (Saturday) as the high spring tide combines with strong easterly winds of the Beast From The East. Read more here

1am: There is still a yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning for snow in place until midnight tonight, It is not as severe as the amber warning of the previous couple of days and indicates Northumberland is over the worst, but the county is not out of the woods yet. Full story here

12:46am: Highways England tweeted: #Northumberland The #A1 remains closed in both directions, between the junctions of the #A1068 near #Alnwick and the #Scottish border. We’ll re-open the road, just as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Midnight: The A1 remains shut between Alnwick and Morpeth, with work ongoing to clear a safe way through the considerable snowdrifts.