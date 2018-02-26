Snow alerts for Northumberland and the North East

As the North East braces itself for snow and bitterly-cold weather, keep up-to-date with the latest weather alerts and news.

Monday, February 26 (2.15pm): Drivers are being urged to be prepared before setting out on journeys after Highways England issued a severe weather alert for tomorrow in the North East.

With snow forecast throughout the week, Highways England’s gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep traffic moving.

Highways England is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.

Monday, February 26 (2.10pm): The NHS is urging people across the North East and North Cumbria to take care of themselves and their neighbours as freezing weather blows in this week.

The NHS advises elderly people, as well as those with long-term conditions, to keep warm, both indoors and out, to heat their homes to at least 18C, and there is still time, as well as vaccine stocks, to get the flu jab to help avoid unnecessary hospital stays.

NHS England’s Medical Director for Cumbria and the North East, Professor Chris Gray, said: “Cold weather is harmful and we need to take care of ourselves and our neighbours. Please take time to check that your neighbours are okay and if you don’t need to go out, stay in and keep warm.

“It is vital that vulnerable people take preventative steps to stay well such as wrapping up warm, avoiding slips and trips on ice, stocking up medicine cabinets and making sure prescription drugs are ordered and collected.”

Monday, February 26 (1.20pm): As Northumberland battens down the hatches for the Beast from the East, the county council is gearing up for the blast of wintry weather heading to the region this week.

Sunday, February 25 (3.50pm): The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for the North East, including Northumberland. Forecasters have now issued an amber warning for the region, between 4am and 9pm on Wednesday. Originally, they only issued a yellow warning.