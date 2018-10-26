Snap iconic cattle at photography event

A photography day, hosted by award-winning wildlife photographer Rob Jordan, is taking place at Chillingham wild cattle park.

The event, to be held on Saturday, November 3, is a chance to learn how to photograph animals, with the emphasis being on the wild cattle.

Participants will get the chance to get much closer to the cattle and will be under the care and guidance of Rob throughout the day.

From 10.30am to 4pm, this course is available to photographers of all abilities; however, participants must be able to provide their own camera. Tea/coffee will be provided, and a packed lunch is recommended.

The event costs £95 per person. Spaces are limited and pre-booking is essential by contacting Ellie at wild cattlewarden@gmail.com or calling 01668 215250.