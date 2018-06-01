‘Slow progress’ over upgrade to bus station

“We are doing our best, but things are going painfully slowly.”

That’s the view of Alnwick councillor Gordon Castle about progressing improvements at the town’s much-maligned bus station.

The shoddy state and often untidy appearance of the facility is a source of frequent public scrutiny and complaint.

At Alnwick Town Council, in April, it was reported that site owner Morrisons and operator Arriva were committed to improving the station.

This depended on two things though – a new lease being signed between Morrisons and Arriva and final approval of the works and associated spend from Arriva.

And at last week’s North Northumberland Local Area Council, Coun Castle admitted things weren’t progressing as quickly as hoped.

He said: “There is a working group looking at this situation and we are doing our best and we are doing everything possible. But things are going painfully slowly – slower than we wished.”

Works discussed include roof repairs, new lighting, removal of unnecessary steel barriers, jet washing of all surfaces and repainting and re-landscaping. Additional cleaning provision is also being looked at. It was hoped that the repairs and improvements would be undertaken before the summer.

The bus-station group is also looking at further improvements in the mid-to-long term.

Several petitions have been lodged recently, calling for action at the bus station.