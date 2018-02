Hardy fund-raisers who braved freezing conditions to spend a night sleeping rough at The Alnwick Garden raised more than £14,000 for various charities, it was revealed this week.

The good causes to benefit include The Salvation Army, Alnwick District Food Bank, the Alnwick Debt Centre and CEO Sleepout. Those who took part in November’s event included David Hawke, from Alnwick Castle, William Blackshaw, of Blackshaws, Alnwick, and Alnwick Garden CEO Mark Brassell.