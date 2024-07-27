Sleeping driver on Holy Island's tidal causeway sparks emergency services call-out
Multiple 999 calls were made by members of the public after spotting a 4x4 vehicle which appeared to be cut off by the fast rising tide.
Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew and local coastguard teams were mobilised just before 6pm on Thursday, July 25.
On arrival, it was established that the vehicle driver had been asleep and had been unaware of the rising tide around his vehicle.
He had managed to move his vehicle to higher ground and was on the island shoreline on arrival of the lifeboat. No further assistance was required, and the lifeboat returned to station.
High tide at Holy Island was at 6.51pm, and the causeway was closed by the tide from 4.25pm until 10.20pm.
Seahouses RNLI Volunteer Press Officer Ian Clayton commented: "An unusual call indeed to the causeway for our crew. Fortunately, the driver must have awoken and realised his situation and was able to quickly get his vehicle to higher ground.
"Meanwhile concerned members of the public had correctly made multiple 999 calls reporting the incident. The fast rising tide did initially concern the rescue authorities, but the driver was able to rescue his situation.
"If you are fatigued while driving, and need a rest, please be careful where you choose to pull over and park up!”
