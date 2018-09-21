Sleep rough at The Garden to raise vital funds

Hardy fund-raisers are being encouraged to give up a night of comfort to sleep rough at The Alnwick Garden this winter for charity.

Participants will swap the luxury of their beds for sleeping bags and layers of clothing, with temperatures plummeting through the night in the attraction’s grounds.

The aim will be to raise much-needed funds and highlight the challenges of homelessness and poverty in the region.

The Garden has joined forces with national charity CEO Sleepout UK for the sleepover, on Monday, November 19.

As well as going towards tackling rural poverty and homelessness in Northumberland, proceeds will be in aid of a variety of local charities, including The Alnwick Garden Trust.

This year’s event builds on the success of the 2016 and 2017 sleepouts in The Garden, which have helped to raise more than £30,000.

CEO Mark Brassell said: “We need your help, we have plenty of space so let’s get together as a community and raise as much as we can.

“Swap your warm bed for just one night to help. This could just be the best Christmas present you will give this year. Yes, it’s going to be uncomfortable, cold and exhausting, but imagine experiencing this every night.”

Bianca Robinson, from CEO Sleepout UK, said: “CEO Sleepout UK is delighted to be working with The Alnwick Garden and the generous Northumberland community again following previous successful events.

“We aim to raise funds to help fight poverty and homelessness across Northumberland.”

The fund-raiser is aimed at business leaders, owners, executives or business teams operating in Northumberland, but anyone can take part.

To sign up for the sleepout, register your details at https://www.ceosleepoutuk.com/northumberland/

You can follow the Facebook page for updates and information at facebook.com/ceosleepoutuk or join the conversation on Twitter (Twitter.com/the_ceosleepout) using the hashtag #CEOSleepouNorthum