Six walkers trapped by tide at Holy Island called 999 after water rose to their chests
An emergency response was launched to rescue six walkers who found themselves trapped by the rising tide trying to cross Pilgrims Way footpath.
Emergency services were called at 12.15pm on Tuesday July 30 after six walkers found themselves trapped while trying to cross the Pilgrims Way footpath across the sands at Holy Island.
With water to their chests, they called 999 and requested help.
Seahouses Inshore Lifeboat was launched, and made best speed to the walkers’ location. Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team were also mobilised with water rescue equipment.
On arrival of the lifeboat, some difficulty was experienced when trying to reach the casualties’ location, due to sand banks and shallow areas of water.
The coastguard rescue team managed to rescue two of the group, while another was helped ashore by one of the lifeboat crew. The remaining three were brought ashore by the lifeboat.
A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Prestwick also attended, and the paramedic winchman was able to assess the casualties once safely ashore. As they had been immersed in cold water for over an hour, there was concern about hypothermia.
The helicopter crew offered to take two to hospital as a precaution, but they declined, preferring to stay with their friends.
Walkers are advised not to attempt to walk across the Pilgrims Way after low water, and the incoming tide can quickly surround and cut off anyone on that path way across the sands.
The Lifeboat was then returned to station at 2.30pm.