Six people and a dog rescued from stranded vehicles on Holy Island causeway

Coastguard officers escorted four people and a dog to safety after their car got cut off by the tide on Tuesday, August 9 just after 1pm – two hours after the safe crossing times.

The following day, shortly before 2pm, two people got stranded in their car with the water up to the bonnet – again nearly two hours beyond the safe crossing time.

Coastguard officers waded out and held on to the vehicle to stop it being washed away, while Seahouses inshore lifeboat crew safely took the occupants to safety.

Coastguard officers wade through the water on Holy Island causeway on Wednesday. Picture: Andy Kewin

“The water was up to the bonnet and the vehicle was being pushed off the road by the tide,” said a Seahouses lifeboat spokesman.

It has been a busy period for the Seahouses lifeboat crew which has been called into action five times in August.

On Thursday, August 11 at 12.40pm, the inshore lifeboat was launched after a report of an inflatable boat in trouble, east of Holy Island. A kayak was reported to be trying to assist or tow it.

This turned out to be a yacht tender with two persons aboard, struggling against wind and tide to get ashore from a moored yacht. A kayak had tried unsuccessfully to assist them, and a local fishing boat towed them back to their yacht. The inshore lifeboat arrived on scene but was not required.

Holy Island Coastguard team at the causeway. Picture: Andy Kewin

Then at 4pm that day they responded to a report of three paddle boarders in distress at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh. Crew were on their way when it was confirmed that the paddle boarders had reached the shore safely.

Seahouses RNLI press officer Ian Clayton said: “It has been a busy week for our crews, as people flock to the coast to enjoy the fine warm weather.

"We can only stress the need to take care in the sea, be aware of currents and wind, which can easily prevent small boats and paddle boards from being operated safely.

"Small inflatable boats and toys should never be used in the open sea and kept for paddling pools and enclosed water.