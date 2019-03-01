Six of the best up for awards

Six Northumberland community-led property projects have been shortlisted for prestigious industry awards.

They are competing for the Project of the Year title in the RICS Awards, North East 2019.

The annual awards recognise built projects that are positively contributing to the region and this year 40 schemes of all sizes and budgets are in with a chance of gaining acclaimed industry recognition.

Four of the shortlisted Northumberland projects are in the running for the Community Benefit accolade:

l Northumberland County Council’s Early Years Teaching Facilities in Seahouses, Ashington, Bedlington and Blyth. The council secured funding to create four quality early years teaching facilities, to provide 300 two-and three-year-olds with 30 hours of free childcare.

l Ashdale SEN School in Ashington. In response to an urgent need to create more school places for primary age children with a focus on social, emotional and mental health needs, a dilapidated school annex building was transformed into a learning space for children to develop their life-skills and long-term independence.

lRutherford Cancer Centre North East in Bedlington. This world-class facility brings pioneering technologies to the region including CT, MRI, linac radiotherapy, infusion-therapy and proton-beam therapy. The building, designed with the patient at its core, provides life-saving treatments locally within a therapeutic setting, to improve patient outcomes and improve the overall patient, family and staff experience.

l Hexham Priory School in Hexham. A 24-place SEN provision for sixth-form-aged pupils was delivered via a £1.2million extension to the current school.

Rutherford Cancer Centre is also up for the Design Through Innovation award, while Hexham’s new £2.5million community fire station has been shortlisted for the Infrastructure accolade.

Longhirst Hall in Morpeth is shortlisted in the Residential category after the Grade II-listed building was restored and converted into 30 luxury homes by Dere Street Homes.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the North East Project of the Year title.

The awards take place on Friday, April 26, at the Civic Centre in Newcastle.