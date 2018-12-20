Singing in the rain to bring festive cheer to Alnwick

Carols and Christmas songs drowned out the sound of rain on brollies at a community sing-a-long.

Alnwick’s fourth annual BIG Christmas Sing was held in the Market Place on Tuesday evening.

The Mighty Oaks team from Alnwick Baptist Chuch were supplying hot drinks. Picture by Jane Coltman

Despite the awful weather, hardy souls gathered to sing a selection of carols and songs, accompanied by the Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

The event, organised by James Matthewson, also featured a Christmas joke competition, the drawing of the Alnwick Playhouse Christmas raffle and hot drinks courtesy of The Mighty Oaks team from Alnwick Baptist Church.

A message on the BIG Christmas Sing Facebook page said: ‘What an absolutely excellent night we’ve had organising Alnwick’s fourth annual BIG Christmas Sing, having a laugh, encouraging festive cheer and also raising funds for two very important charities/organisations.

‘Thank you to everyone who came along and supported us again this year, despite the terrible weather.’

Elves and children having fun. Picture by Jane Coltman

The Playhouse raffle, which was drawn on stage at the event, raised a grand total of £1,700.

Jo Scott, front of house and volunteer manager, said: “Organising our Christmas raffle was a really great experience. It really showed us how much people value the Playhouse and how much they are missing us, which is lovely.

“Local businesses have been incredibly supportive of our Christmas raffle and our public appeal.

“We could not have been more delighted with the prizes donated.

James Matthewson, centre, and some of his fellow event organisers. Picture by Jane Coltman

“Everyone donated gladly and generously.”

She thanked the following businesses: A Taste of Northumbria; Alnwick Barbering Co; Alnwick Golf Club; Alnwick Ice CreamParlour; Beauty World; Black Swan; Carlo’s; Co-Op, Wagonway Road; Di Sopra; Elemental; Floral Gift; Flowers By Julie Ltd; Greggs; Howick Hall and Gardens; Jobsons of Alnwick; Lal Khazana, Shilbottle; Lilburns; Mole Country Store; Market Tavern; Robsons, Craster; Ruby Tuesday; Sainsbury’s; Salon 2; Specsavers; Strawberry Lounge; The Alnwick Deli; The Village Tea Rooms, Alnmouth;Thompson Opticians; andTurnbulls.

The BIG Christmas Sing in Alnwick Market Place. Picture by Jane Coltman

Youngsters in fine voice. Picture by Jane Coltman