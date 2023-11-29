Northumberland’s fire service has been showered with praise after its latest inspection report saw a marked improvement.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was rated as ‘good’ or ‘adequate’ in all categories by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

This marks a “significant improvement” on the last inspection, which was carried out in 2021.

In the latest report, inspector Michelle Skeer wrote that she was “pleased with the performance” of NFRS in “keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks.”

Chief Fire Officer Graeme Binning with Councillor Gordon Stewart, chair of the fire authority in Northumberland. (Photo by NFRS)

The report did identify some areas for improvement in order to “provide a consistently good service” but added that inspectors were “pleased to see that the service has made progress.”

The service was told after its previous inspection that there was “more to do” to effectively prevent and respond to fires, which placed NFRS in the ‘requires improvement’ category.

The latest inspection is the service’s first where there have been no categories graded ‘requires improvement’.

Chief Fire Officer Graeme Binning said: “I am incredibly proud to lead Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

"The outcome of this inspection clearly demonstrates the professionalism, dedication, and hard work of everyone within the service, and it also reflects ever-strengthening relationships within Northumberland County Council.

“As a service we strive to continually improve and this report indicates how much we have improved since 2018.

“Putting communities first is at the heart of what we do, and we will continue to focus on our vision of ‘making Northumberland safer’.”

The inspection, part of the third round of fire service inspections nationwide, covered all areas of the service provided by NFRS, including its emergency response, its support functions, and its management of people.

The report stated that NFRS responded to a total of 3,927 incidents in 2022. Of those, 1,775 were fires (45%) while 895 (23%) were non-fire incidents and 1,257 (32%) were false alarms.

Cllr Gordon Stewart, chairman of the fire authority and the council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “This is a brilliant outcome and reflects the hard work, long term commitment and efforts by everyone in our Fire and Rescue Service.