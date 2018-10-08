Sign up for accessible and gentle exercise sessions

An organisation which develops new and exciting opportunities to support social and economic inclusion for people with learning disabilities has secured a grant to stage free and fun exercise classes.

Border Links has received the funding boost from The Big Lottery Fund and will put on the Meet and Move sessions at its venues around north Northumberland and the borders, including in Amble.

The classes are accessible and gentle exercise sessions to music with sporting activities, suitable for anyone who has mobility issues, elderly members of the community and anyone who feels socially isolated.

The Amble sessions will be held at Sacred Heart Church Hall from 1.15pm to 2.15pm on Tuesday, as well as Tuesday, November 13, and from 10.30am to 11.30am on Tuesday, December 11.

Qualified sports coach Chris will run the sessions and everyone is welcome.

For more details, call the Border Links office on 01289 305423 or visit its Facebook page.